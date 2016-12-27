A national rugby championship will start in September 2017, said the president of the Algerian Rugby Federation (FAR) Sofiane Benhacen.

The president of the FAR told APS that there currently are 20 rugby teams in Algeria, which will be divided into two groups, centre-East and Centre-West, as part of the championship which will be established in September 2017.

Sofiane Benhacen said that another rugby team has just been created in the province of Oran. It is the Misserghine team, which adds to those of Arzew and Oran (Oran stadium), which have already been in place for a few years. The members of the FAR visited this new club, on the sidelines of the recent "tri-nations" tournament organized in Oran, and assured the players and leaders of their support, he added.

As part of youth training, a national union sevens tournament is scheduled soon in Oran he announced, underlining that it is the third of its kind, after those organized in the Centre and in the East. That makes it one national tournament every two months. These tournaments are very important, because they are trainings and competitions before the start of the championship."

On the international level, the national team will try and qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Japan, said Sofiane Benhacen.