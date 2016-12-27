Algeria: Counterterrorism - Arms Cache Destroyed in Tipasa

A cache for terrorists containing homemade cannons and mortar shells was discovered and destroyed by a detachment of the People's National Army on Sunday in Tipasa (70-km west of Algiers), said Monday the Ministry of National Defence in a statement.
"As part of the fight against terrorism and during a combing operation at the Mount Boussemam, south of the commune of Menacer, in the province of Tipasa (1st Military Region), a detachment of the People's National Army discovered and destroyed, on 25 December 2016, a cache for terrorists containing 14 homemade cannons ready to be used, two 120mm-mortar shells with their accessories and 27 unprepared metal tubes," said the Ministry's statement.