Burundi: Security Minister Guarantees Safety During Festivities

Public security officials say they have taken necessary measures to make sure residents of capital Bujumbura spend Christmas and New Year parties in security.

"Security prevails. All measures have been taken to ensure people celebrate Christmas and New Year festivities in peace", said Alain Guillaume Bunyoni, Minister of Public Security, on Christmas Eve. He was concluding his on-site inspection of stations of special law enforcement units that have been deployed specifically to secure the capital Bujumbura during this period of festivities.

The five stations, one of Riot Police and four of Rapid Reaction police units, have been set up in five strategic points of the capital. The heads of those stations unanimously said they had been provided with adequate arsenal and sufficient means of transport and communication to intervene wherever they might be called out.

André Ndayambaje, Director General of the National Police, assures residents that the special law enforcement units are ready to "prevent any terrorist attack" and counter any "force of evil".

Ndayambaje says the police will crack down on any activity likely to disturb order like heavy drinking, begging, prostitution and late-night parties to make sure there is total security.

The police will also discourage driving under the influence and speed violations, said the head of the traffic police, Alfred Museremu.

Freddy Mbonimpa, Mayor of Bujumbura city who was with the Minister during the inspection, also appealed to residents to have their parties without worrying about their safety because "total security is guaranteed".

The Mayor advised them to be sober so as to avoid accidents and other violent incidents, while the security minister called on residents to be on the lookout and report to the police anything that is likely to destabilize security.

The Mayor also cautioned them against overspending since they will still have needs to satisfy even after the parties.

During the inspection, the Minister was escorted by a convoy of among other vehicles, pickup trucks of Rapid Reaction and Riot Police elements and an armoured police vehicle.

On Christmas evening, two grenade explosions were reported in Kamenge northern area of Bujumbura the capital. The deputy-police spokesman, Moise Nkurunziza, said the explosions did not make any casualty. Security forces are yet to determine the culprit and their motive.