Uganda: Otunnu, Lawyer Protest Failure to Produce UPC Leader in Court

Gulu — Human Rights Advocate Nicholas Opiyo and former Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) Party president Olara Otunnu have protested the failure by Gulu Prison authorities to produce before Gulu Grade One Magistrate's Court Mr Dan Oola Odiya, the detained UPC party national secretary for mobilisation.

Absent

Mr Odiya was expected to appear before the Gulu Grade One Magistrate Paul Owino last Friday morning. However, when his name and those of his co-accused were read by the court clerk, the Magistrate was informed by the prison warder that Mr Odiya had not been brought to court.

Both Mr Otunnu and Mr Opiyo tasked Mr Paul Wepondi, the State Attorney handling Odiya's file to explain the UPC leader's absence in court. Justice Owino ordered for Mr Odiya to be produced in court on January 12, 2017 without fail.

Addressing the press, Mr Opiyo said: "We think prison authorities acted in connivance with other security agencies to defeat today's bail application. We are concerned and have asked the commissioner general of prisons to obey court orders and ensure that suspects are produced in courts of law for their cases to be heard."

He decried the conduct of court officials and wondered why they did not condemn the actions of the prisons authorities.

"With this kind of abuse of the rule of law and fundamental human rights and with this impunity, we are all not safe. If you are arrested, you will be subjected to such treatment. If there is a case against Odiya, bring that case to the courts of law for justice to be served," Mr Opiyo said.

Mr Opiyo said he would write to the Inspector of courts, the commissioner general of prisons and the principle judge to express their dismay against the treatment of his client.

Mr Otunnu said trial for his party leader should be expeditious. "The Constitution requires that trial should be done in a systematic and expeditious manner," he added.

He said after the state slapped serious charges against the UPC party leader, the case has not been heard, something he said infringes on Mr Odiya's rights to receive fair trial and see that justice is done.