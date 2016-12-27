South Africa: Malema Lunches With the Limpopo Elders

It was the other Christmas man with a preference for red who greeted senior citizens at a boxing day lunch - but, nevertheless, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema was given a festive welcome in Seshego.

Dressed in their finest, hundreds of gogos and oupas delightedly took their seats at round tables adorned with bright red swirly-patterned tablecloths, inside a marquee set up in the commander-in-chief's Limpopo ward area.

Malema, was joined by his very favourite golden girl - his grandmother, Sarah - as well as other relatives from his wife's side.

Malema addressed the crowd, telling them he was humbled to share lunch with them, and also asking them to have faith in his political party."We know that it is not simple to believe in a new party, but please judge us by our work," he appealed.

There was traditional music as entertainment at the function - his second such engagement in his ward over the festive season.

On Christmas Day, he held a party for children in the area.

His generous spirit touched some Twitter hearts, with user Mushidzhi declaring: "This is the Jesus of our life time."

Source: News24