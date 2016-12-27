26 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Malema Lunches With the Limpopo Elders

Tagged:

Related Topics

It was the other Christmas man with a preference for red who greeted senior citizens at a boxing day lunch - but, nevertheless, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema was given a festive welcome in Seshego.

Dressed in their finest, hundreds of gogos and oupas delightedly took their seats at round tables adorned with bright red swirly-patterned tablecloths, inside a marquee set up in the commander-in-chief's Limpopo ward area.

Malema, was joined by his very favourite golden girl - his grandmother, Sarah - as well as other relatives from his wife's side.

Malema addressed the crowd, telling them he was humbled to share lunch with them, and also asking them to have faith in his political party."We know that it is not simple to believe in a new party, but please judge us by our work," he appealed.

There was traditional music as entertainment at the function - his second such engagement in his ward over the festive season.

On Christmas Day, he held a party for children in the area.

His generous spirit touched some Twitter hearts, with user Mushidzhi declaring: "This is the Jesus of our life time."

Source: News24

South Africa

Yes South Africa, December 27 Is a Public Holiday - Presidency

The Presidency has confirmed that Tuesday, December 27, will indeed be a public holiday, after South Africans inquired… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2016 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.