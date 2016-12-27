Uganda: Swimming in Ascendency Despite Olympics 'No Show'

Kampala — After the comparative success of last year, 2016 started with much for the swimming fraternity.

Joshua Ekirikubinza's personal bests at the World Championships in Kazan, Russia and Rebecca Ssengozi's medals at the Africa Junior Championships in Egypt were fresh in our minds at the start of the year earning the latter the Female Swimmer of the Year (2015) at an awards gala in January.

Ekirikubinza's reputation enhanced after joining Grinnell College, USA earlier in the raised expectation that he would break the 25.00 Personal Best he was clocking ahead of the Olympics in Brazil.

Jamila Lunkuse had been Uganda's other hopeful in the year leading to Rio. She was two seconds off Olympic Selection Time (OST) in the 100m breaststroke (1:10.22) before Kazan, where she clocked 1:17.23. With experience earned over the years, including swimming at the 2012 Olympics, hope remained she would hit the qualification mark.

Unfortunately, her form took a nosedive largely because she joined a university where swimming was no priority.

Fortunately for Uganda, Fina (International Swimming Federation) allows wild cards, one spot per gender, for its member nations at the Olympics and World Championships.

The wild cards in the past went to Fina members whose swimmers couldn't qualify on their own as a means of exposure. Today, because of television rights and the urge to make swimming more competitive, they are a reserve of the 'fastest' among slowest swimmers per event.

It could be argued earning one is an achievement in itself.

So when Lunkuse posted 01:19.6 to finish last in her heat in Rio there was no shock but regret about how much the nation did to prepare our athletes.

At a time when government and the relevant sports bodies were politicking over funds to aid athletes' preparations, Lunkuse and Ekirikubinza were parting with Shs15,000 per day to sponsor their own - far from ideal - two-hour non-residential training at Hotel Africana.

Uganda isn't facing the challenges alone; swimmers from South Africa, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Kenya among others are setting base in USA to make international medal brackets.

'Breaking even'

The challenges in Uganda are not just limited to lack of funds (swimming got Shs5m from National Council of Sports for the first time), facilities, small pool of talent and the wanting political will of government to invest in sport.

"The interconnection between sport, science and nutrition makes things different. You can't just compete by having talent alone," Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) president Dr Donald Rukare, said explaining how far the world has come.

But while challenges abound, USF and its stakeholders soldier on a mostly through capacity building.

American coach Richard Powers has led the foreign coaches, including Rosa and Darren Murray, in trying to improve the standard of local coaches, now under Uganda Swimming Coaches Association (Usca) and strengthen the foundation for swimmers.