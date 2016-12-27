On the morning of October 9, 2003, then State minister for Health Mike Mukula walked down the steps of the government building at Busoga Square in Jinja where he was to preside over the Independence Day celebrations.

In tow was Jinja Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Deo Kayongo. Farther behind were two female legislators, Ms Justine Kasule Lumumba (Bugiri Women) and Ms Salaamu Musumba (Bugabula South).

"These people (Lumumba and Musumba) want to cause problems here (in Busoga). We should find a way of dealing with them," Mr Mukula told Mr Kayongo as he explained their conspicuous presence in Jinja.

The two women were by then part of the Parliamentary Advocacy Forum (Pafo), a body which had sprouted from the Young Parliamentarians Association, and was ruffling feathers by fighting what they called attempts by both the Executive and NRM leadership to turn the 7th Parliament into a rubber stamp.

They said they needed to get the 7th Parliament to exhibit the same level of independence as the 6th Parliament, which had censured ministers Jim Muhwezi and Sam Kutesa.

Pafo members were generally associated with two fights - one in defence of a return to political pluralism and another against plans to amend Article 105 (2) of the Constitution and provide for the lifting of the two-term limit for the President.

With the NRM increasingly looking reluctant to open up the political space and at the same time intent on lifting presidential term limits, Pafo members were viewed as troublemakers, especially in predominantly NRM-leaning areas like Busoga.

Little wonder then that Mr Mukula thought that they would cause trouble.

While Ms Musumba joined other legislators like Mr Abdu Katuntu and Mr Augustine Ruzindana in founding the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) later, Ms Lumumba, along with others like former Bunyole East MP Emmanuel Dombo and Maj (rtd) Guma Gumisiriza, stayed with the NRM.

On December 23, 2014, just over 11 years after Mr Mukula named her a potential troublemaker, Ms Lumumba was named secretary general (SG) of the ruling NRM, a post in which she has been for two years now.

Speaking at Bugiri District headquarters during a January 25, 2015, thanksgiving service to celebrate her appointment, President Museveni not only revealed that he had appointed her on account of a sterling performance in her role as Government Chief Whip, but also took a veiled swipe at her predecessor, Mr Amama Mbabazi.

"The party was like a big garden that you don't care for. The new team will be in the office permanently to ensure that the party grows from strength to strength," he said.

The rest of the new team includes Mr Richard Todwong (deputy secretary general), Ms Rose Namayanja (treasurer), Dr Kenneth Omona (deputy treasurer), Mr Tanga Odoi (chairman NRM electoral commission), Mr John Kigyagi (deputy chairperson NRM electoral commission) and Ms Jane Alisemera (NRM electoral commissioner).

The untended garden

Long before Mr Mbabazi's sacking, some party members had been agitating for the appointment of an SG who they said would not be encumbered by parliamentary or ministerial responsibilities. Mr Mukula was one of the agitators.

"All successful secretaries general don't have competitive offices and don't have other demands," Mr Mukula argued.