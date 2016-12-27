The Surface and Marine Transport Authority (SUMATRA) has intervened and managed to settle a row at the Dar es Salaam Port between importers and Tanzania International Container Terminal Services (TICTS) over new charges.

The fresh dispute between the two parts emerged after the TICTS introduced charges on containers destined for scanning at the port.

TICTS has reportedly imposed a fee of $156 (Sh340, 000) for every 40ft container and $103 (Sh225, 000) for a 20ft container for all transit cargo destined to landlocked countries in the region.

The move brought confusion among the port stakeholders, with Tanzania Freight Forwarders Association (TAFFA) arguing that the decision would deter current efforts in attracting more customers to use the port.

TAFFA Secretary General Mr Tony Swai complained that TICTS has introduced the new fees without following proper procedures. He argued that before initiating the new charges, the TICTS is supposed to submit proposal to the SUMATRA as the law requires.

SUMATRA Director General Mr Gilliard Ngewe said yesterday that they convened a meeting with all stakeholders on Friday and Saturday over the matter.

It was informed that the charges were actually for carrying the container from yards to the scanner and vice versa. SUMATRA decided that to remove such extra costs to the importers, transit containers will now be scanned while on truck when departing from the port.

President John Magufuli recently directed that all containers must be scanned to rake in more profits. Mr Ngewe said the aim was to ensure that the responsible authorities implement directive by the President Magufuli without raising costs of doing business at the port.

TICTS Chief Executive Officer Mr Gered Zerbe said the decision reached was in response to their previous proposal to the government, in which they requested that containers should be scanned on their departure.

"We are happy that every stakeholder is now okay with it; so the problem is no longer there," he observed. He appealed to the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) to ensure that the scanners are always working properly to speed up the scanning process