Zimbabwe/Swaziland: Makonese On Verge of Joining Swaziland Outfit

Ageless defender Zvenyika Makonese is on the verge of joining Swaziland Premiership outfit Manzini Wanderers after impressing the technical team were he scored a goal during a friendly match. Manzini Wonders are on the fourth position on the log table

Makonese was at Shabanie Mine in the 2016 season and helped them win the Central Region Division One title.

The 39-year-old defender, who has also played a central striking role, believes he still has more years to his game and has now set his sight on illuminating the Swaziland league.

The former Santos and Orlando Pirates player said he is now expecting to be cleared by Shabanie Mine.

"I impressed during the trials and I will be getting my clearance from Shabanie Mine Football Club tomorrow. I was in Swaziland last week and I impressed the coach

"I am very excited. My legs are still going strong and I need three more seasons.

"I might look old but I still have the power and I am calling upon any team that want my services to approach me

"I have the speed and energy and I am cherishing another dance in South Africa but I want to play for newly promoted clubs so that I can give them the necessary cover and experience

"I am hurt that I am leaving my club Shabanie Mine, but I feel other players will come and fill my place.

"If I find the going tough, I will come back to Shabanie Mine because the team remains my home and I will always be ready to assist them,' said Makonese.

Zimbabwean coach Julius Chakupewa, who is charge of Manzini Wanderers, confirmed they had been impressed by Makonese, who is set to replace outbound Frank Mukarati.

Manzini have won the Swazi Premier League six times in 1983, 1985, 1987, 1999, 2002 and 2003.

They also made three appearances in the Champion League but failed to go past the preliminary stages since 1984.

"Makonese still has a lot in his legs and I once played with him before he joined Shabanie in 2003.

"I still see the same old player in him. He played two friendlies here and even scored in the second match.

"We are expecting him to sign if he agrees to the offer and his experience is going to be vital in the team," said Chakupewa.

The head coach, who joined the team at the beginning of the season, has been given a target of a top four finish and to win at least one cup.

Manzini will on Friday play in Kings Cup round of 16 and it is the match that Chakupewa hopes Zvenyika could make his debut.

Chakupewa is assisted by Swaziland record goal scorer in the Sihlangu national team, Clement Mdluli and Percy Shongwe.