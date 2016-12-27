Zimbabwe: Relief for Chikurubi Female Inmates

Female inmates at Chikurubi Female Prison received 4 500 packets of sanitary wear from Heart of a Woman Trust in Harare. The pads were donated by well-wishers who took part in the "pad party" campaign held on December 17.The donation is aimed at improving hygiene in female prisons.

Speaking at a handover ceremony at Chikurubi Female Prison recently, Heart of a Woman Trust spokesperson Mrs Verna Rudo Zisengwe said it was important to ensure cleanliness in prisons.

"As part of our corporate social responsibility, we just thought it was necessary for us to give something to the vulnerable and female inmates across the country," she said.

"We decided to donate sanitary pads because we felt that it was a need to the inmates and also for their own hygiene."

She said their organisation was going to donate sanitary pads to different prisons across the country.

Chikurubi Female Prison Officer-in-Charge Superintendent Mary Chikarakara-Misihairambwi said the donation would go a long way in assisting the female inmates.

"This gesture of goodwill in assisting the needy both within and outside the organisation is a clear testimony of the benefactors' resolve to assist the needy," she said.

"This generosity of spirit should not be viewed as a mere donation but, most importantly, those who donated these goods have assumed the social responsibility of serving livelihoods.

Superintendent Chikarakara-Misihairambwi said donating to the inmates showed that society had not abandoned inmates.

"Caring for those in distress is therefore not optional for all followers of Christ," she said.

"It is a calling that must be heeded by all mankind to bring smiles on the faces of the underprivileged."