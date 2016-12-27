Algeria: Customs Bill - Reform in Line New Algerian Economic Model

The Customs bill, designed to amend the 1979 bill,-which has been already amended in 1998- was outlined Monday by Finance Minister Hadji Babaammi, to the members of the People's National Assembly (Lower House).

The Bill encompasses ten areas of reform, meant to modernize the Customs administration as part of the new change in the global environment and the orientations of the new Algerian economic model.

The amendment of the 1979 bill aims at adopting concepts included in the international Customs Conventions Algeria has ratified.

Thus, the Customs economic and security mission will be strengthened as it the bill gives the economic operators, be they producers, importers and exporters, a framework for regulation that guarantees transparency and equity.

In this regard, the rights of clients and partners are protected.

The "customs procedures with economic impact" which constitute a key factor for the promotion of investment and the non-hydrocarbon exports will be boosted by the new bill.

Moreover, the bill provides for the reform of control mechanisms by the setting up of new instruments based on risk analysis and the optimization of verification and control operations, notably the screening of travelers.