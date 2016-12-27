Rwanda: 455 Vulnerable Nyabihu Families Get New Homes

The Minister for Natural Resources, Vincent Biruta has called on residents of both Nyabihu and Musanze districts to embrace environment protection in their region.

He made the remarks during the official inauguration of the just completed Kabyaza Model Green Village built by Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Reserve Forces in Rurengeri Cell, Mukamira Sector, Nyabihu District in the Western Province.

"You, as vulnerable families to climate change, should sensitise your fellow residents about the consequences of environment destruction, and join efforts to fight any form of environment destruction in your village," Biruta said.

"The infrastructure built here is now in your hands. We want you to exploit them optimally by creating more jobs other than farming. Use this infrastructure to improve your socio-economic welfare," he added.

The village was built under the ministry's project dubbed 'Reducing Vulnerability to Climate Change in North West Rwanda through Community Based Adaptation (RV3CBA), a four-year project under which people living in high risk zones in both Nyabihu and part of Musanze districts are relocated.

It is funded by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change through 'Adaptation project introduced in 2014 by the Natural resources ministry.

At least 200 houses have been completed to accommodate 455 families from high risk zones with Rwf 1, 6 billion already spent on these houses.

They are from Nyabihu's Mukamira, Shyira, Kintobo, Jenda, Karago, Rurembo and Rambura sectors as well as Busogo Sector of Musanze.

Every project beneficiary's house is accompanied by cowsheds, biogas and rainwater harvesting systems while electricity will be installed soon.

Lamin Manneh, the One UN Resident Coordinator told the beneficiaries to take care of the infrastructures provided as an opportunity not only to them but also to the future generations.

"It is our responsibility to build resilience to that kind of vulnerability through mitigation measure like the relocation of families from high risk zone to safer land where they have access to improved infrastructures, and other opportunities. The houses and infrastructures we are inaugurating today; future generations should benefit from them. This is to remind you that they should be kept in good shape," Manneh told the residents.

The Rwf 7.8 billion project, which will be finalised in August 2018, is also supposed to help people adapt to climate change.

This is through integrated land and water management to support climate-resilient production, post-harvest systems and capacity building of local institutions to improve understanding of climate change impacts and scale up effective adaptation strategies.

Beatrice Mukanoheri, 45, is one of the beneficiaries.

She told The New Times that her life changed since her family was relocated.

"On behalf of my family, I am thankful to the security forces for saving me from near death when our house flooded four years ago. I am more thankful to the government for selecting me among the project beneficiaries. I am now safe and I am no longer worried of disasters," she said holding back tears of joy.

The government targets that by 2020, 65 per cent of the total population will be living in modern community settlements while the remaining 35 per cent will be staying in urban centres.