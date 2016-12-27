Zimbabwe: CAPS United Step Up Preps

Photo: The Herald

Zimbabwe soccer kings CAPS United will meet in the capital today to roll out their programme of action ahead of their return to the Champions League after more than a decade in the wilderness.CAPS United last took part in the 2006 Champions League tournament but were unceremoniously booted out of the competition for use of improperly registered players -- Malawians George Martins and Gift Makolini.

Makepekepe had won the 2005 championship to complete back to back titles under Charles Mhlauri.

Now after ending 11 years of waiting for a return to the Champions League, CAPS United are not leaving anything to chance in their preparations for the competition and the clubs chiefs will meet today to discuss their onslaught on the continental tournament.

CAPS United president Farai Jere revealed yesterday that they will set in motion their preparations at a meeting of the club's board today.

Jere, back from a business trip in Italy, also insisted that CAPS United had done their homework in terms of retaining the core of the side that won the championship title.

CAPS United will face Lesotho champions Lioli in the preliminary round in February, but Jere and his management have set themselves a target of reaching the group stage and even challenging for the ultimate prize in continental football.

The Green Machine appear to be deriving a lot of inspiration from the way Mamelodi Sundowns literally rose from the dead to go onto win the Champions League title with a 3-1 aggregate victory over Egyptian giants Zamalek.

CAPS United have five days left to submit their squad to the Confederation of African Football and Jere maintained that despite some rumours flying around over the state of their club, they were retaining the bulk of the side in the 24-man list they intend to register.

"We have the players, we are geared up for the Champions League and I am actually surprised with the confusion.

"Everything at CAPS United is under control and the deadline is on December 30 so we are ok.

"I am a bit worried with the speculation in the papers which had caused panic amongst our fans.

"We are going to register 24 players and all the players that we have are of top quality.

"We do not want to bring confusion to the team by bringing new names

"We are going to replace Archford Gutu, who has left the club. We might also just add three or four players but people must be made aware that we are retaining our squad"

Jere also revealed his ambitions of not only defending the domestic Premiership but challenging for major honours in Africa and the fat cheque that comes with winning the Champions League.

"I dream big. It's my dream that we might be the second Zimbabwean team after Dynamos to feature in the Champions League final. We have the team, we have the players, we have the coach and we have the fans.

"The spirit at CAPS United is big. We are going to go very far as a club and I have the confidence in my team.

"My players are result-oriented. They have the quality and it's a rare breed and I am going to keep them together

"Just look at the way we managed to beat How Mine and that comeback in the Harare Derby at our beloved fortress. The issue of luck plays a bigger role in football.

"We were lucky in the league campaign and I might be the lucky one to go the Champions League final

"We are not worried about bigger teams, especially TP Mazembe.

"Our biggest worry is Lioli because we must cross that bridge first. All the teams in the Champions League are champions and there is no easy team in the tournament.

"As CAPS United we are going to make adequate preparations and we need to be at our best when we meet them.

"It's very good that we are going to play against them first at their backyard and I have a feeling that we will finish them at our fortress -- the National Sports Stadium," said Jere.

Most of the players who inspired CAPS United to the title have also shown their commitment to the club