Rwanda: Past Lessons Should Keep You Focused, Kagame Tells Troops

President and Commander in Chief of Armed Forces Paul Kagame has called on members of Rwanda Defence and security forces to consider trends and past lessons as a reminder to stay vigilant, focused and determined. The call was part of his Christmas and End of Year message to the troops.

The message reads that as they approach the New Year committing to serve Rwandans, it is an ideal opportunity to reflect on the challenges and achievements they have experienced throughout the year as well as prospects for improvement.

"The trends we observe at the regional and global levels, and the lessons we learned from our past, serve to remind us that the Rwanda Defence and Security Forces should remain as focused, vigilant and determined as ever," the end of year message read.

He further reminded them that the call of duty may happen any time but they should always be composed to respond decisively whether at home or abroad for the sake of peace and stability.

"By remaining true to the Rwanda Defence and Security Forces' core virtues of discipline, patriotism, professionalism and bravery, I have no doubt that you will continue to succeed in your mission. Always remember that an entire nation trusts and looks up to you as the men and women who have pledged to defend and protect them under the uniform," the message read in part.

Kagame commended uniformed personnel for having achieved their mandate in defending the people and the territory of Rwanda throughout the year, contributing to a stable and peaceful environment.

"Your actions and posture have contributed significantly to providing the most important service to our nation: a stable and peaceful environment, upon which all other aspects of Rwanda socio-economic development depend on. Throughout 2016, you have continued to deserve the full trust of the people of Rwanda.

Nothing is more important," he added.

Beyond protecting the country, its citizens and ensuring law and order, Rwandan security forces have since 2004 risen to become one of the top contributors of peacekeepers for both UN and AU missions.

Rwanda has troops in Sudan, South Sudan, Central Africa Republic and Haiti among other peace keeping operations.

