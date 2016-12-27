Zimbabwe: . . . Chitungwiza Strikes Street Lights Deal

Cash-strapped Chitungwiza Municipality has struck a $1 million barter deal with a local company in which the firm will install about 300 solar power street lights in return for billboard advertising rights.

The development is expected to go some way in reducing crime in the dormitory town and improve its corporate image to attract investors. Work on the installation of the solar powered street lights have already started at Makoni, along Mharapara Road, after Solarlux signed the agreement recently.

Other areas include Jenje Road, Tilco Road roundabout from Seke Road to United Family International Church among others. A full council meeting that was held last month approved the deal. Health committee member and ward 25 Councillor Simbiso Mhike (Zanu-PF), confirmed the development.

"The firm will have all advertising rights in respect of the areas that it would have installed the street lights. We are excited as municipality because the development will go a long way in improving the image of the town," said Cllr Mhike.

Chitungwiza town clerk Mr George Makunde, said this was part of efforts they were making not only to improve service delivery, but ensure that investors were comfortable with working with the local authority.

"Some of these areas used to be called 'Cherima', but it is now a thing of the past. The town will never be the same again," he said.

According to the agreement seen by The Herald, the estimated costs of each street light is pegged at $3 000.

"Chitungwiza municipality will ensure that all advertising billboards along these roads are going to be handed over to Solarlux Solution to go towards recoupment of street lights installation and repair costs and the municipality will ensure that no other parties will be allowed to put up their advertising billboards along the designated roads," read the agreement.

"Chitungwiza municipality may upon three months written notice to Solarlux Solutions terminate the agreement should Solarlux Solutions fail to install at least 40 percent of the total number of street lights within three months from the date of signing the agreement."