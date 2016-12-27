Zimbabwe: Sulu Billed for Vic Falls Fest

Bulawayo Bureau — In a unique and exciting turn of events, Dendera ace, Sulumani Chimbetu has been added onto the Jameson Vic Falls Carnival line-up to usher revellers into the New Year.Sulu who recently wedded and released his latest offering - Jamboree -- will perform alongside SA artistes, Tresor, The Kiffness, Sketchy Bongo, Locnville and Good Luck.

Backed by his Orchestra Dendera Kings band, Sulu is expected to travel to the resort town on December 30 ahead of his debut performance at the Vic Falls Farm School stage on New Year's Eve.

Other artistes who have been added are Samba/kwaito group Napalma who are originally from Brazil, Zambia's house producer El Mukuka, SA electro/jazz group - Valve State and DJ Nic Fourie.

The three-day carnival which starts on December 29 will see the resort town come alive with a beach party and variety of community parties on the opening night. A Train and Bush party will be held on December 30 followed by the major 2016 shutdown bash on December 31 where Sulu and the foreign bands will perform.

One of the show organisers, Emmanuel Tivatyi said they had included Sulu on the line-up to spice up festivities and lure Zimbabweans to attend the event.

"The carnival is for everyone as it showcases artists from all over Southern Africa. Since the event seeks to cater for all musical tastes, we felt we needed to include a bit of Sungura/Dendera, which is undeniably a big genre in this country to showcase the best the country has to offer.

"Zimdancehall, another popular genre here will be represented by Judgment Yard," said Tivatyi.

"In the past few years, locals have been saying they weren't attending the carnival as there were few local acts performing. We've taken heed of their call and hope the fete will attract more locals this year."

Tivatyi said they were glad preparations were going according to plan.

"Everything is in order. All we're waiting for is the artistes as well as revellers to start arriving then the party begins."