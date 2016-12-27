Rwanda: Hoops League - IPRC-South Still in Title Race, Insists Mushumba

IPRC-South Charles Mushumba has commended his players and urged for consistency after returning to winning ways with a 59-48 victory over Rusizi in the national basketball league game played on Saturday in Huye.

Emmanuel Habumugisha scored a game-high 23 points to guide the reigning playoffs champions, to welcome victory, which should really boost their confidence that saw them come close to winning the regular season league, had they not lost 52-45 against Patriots in the title decider.

IPRC-South will represent Rwanda at the 2017 FIBA Africa Zone V Club Championship as the 2015/16 playoff champions.

Despite a perfect start to the campaign defeating 30-Plus 85-37, IPRC-South failed to carry it in their next games losing two games in a row against APR 64-69 and Espoir 84-63.

Saturday's win that left them in fifth place with six points in four games, one point behind leaders Espoir, and Mushumba has urged his players to maintain the winning spirit if they are to keep their title hopes alive.

He admitted that, "Saturday's win was very crucial, it was a game we wanted to win to save our season and I believe will motivate the players to want to continue that fighting spirit in our next games."

"For us, the season starts now, and I don't think losing two games can really affect our ambitions for the season, which include challenging for both the league and playoffs titles," Mushumba stated in what could be seen as a veiled warning to his rivals.

However, the former NUR coach noted that the loss of his key players Sunny Niyomugabo and Didier Ishimwe to Patriots, and not being able to sign suitable replacements, has greatly affected IPRC-South.

IPRC-South will next face newcomers Rwanda Energy Group (REG) on January 14 at Amahoro Indoor Stadium.

On Saturday, REG defeated Cercle Sportif de Kigali (CSK) 127-46, while on Friday, defending champions Patriots overcame Espoir 65-51 with IPRC-Kigali beating United Generation Basketball (UGB) 94-66.

Saturday

IPRC-South 59-48 Rusizi

REG 127-46 CSK

Friday

Patriots 65-51 Espoir

IPRC-Kigali 94-66 UGB