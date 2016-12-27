Rwanda: 340 School Based Mentors Are Out Under RTEP Programme

Rwanda Education Board (REB) in partnership with the University of Hartford had their 2016 second graduation of 340 teachers trained as school based mentors in English language, education leadership, conflict resolution and ICT under the duo's Rwandan Teacher Education Program (RTEP).

At the function held late last week on December 22, 2016 at Groupe Scholaire St. Aloys at Rwamagana in Eastern Province, the State Minister of State in Charge of Primary and Secondary Education Hon. Isaac Munyakazi recommended the importance of the programme in the country's education sector and called upon the graduands to play their part in improving the sector.

"As the ministry, we believe our endeavours to improving the standard of education must go hand in hand with giving the teachers the skills needed which this programme is here to answer" said Munyakazi.

Concerning the low levels of ability in English command among students, Munyakazi said "it is one of the ministry's concerns" and added that "the process of improving the standard of education is a procedural process which can't be realized in only a year but years of consistence of trainings like the ones the ministry is carrying out".

He said that there is significant change in English language since the inception of English system in schools eight years ago.

Janvier Gasana, the Director General of REB said the board's primary concern in improving education revolves on the teachers and asked them to use the chances available to improve their livelihood and the education sector as well.

"Two things I beg of you" he said. "One is to fully be committed to the country's programmes of raising the standard of education and the other is to seize the chances the government brings to you for acquiring skills for work and livelihood" he said.

Rwanda adopted English system of education in schools just recently in 2008 as another way of raising the standard of education, following the adhesion forces of the demand from neighboring community.

Since then, trainings of teaches have been carried out that started with importing teachers from other countries especially from neighbours.

In 2014, REB partnered with the University of Hartford College of Education, Nursing and Health Professions (ENHP) to train the national's teachers themselves.

So far, the Rwamagana release has topped the programme's 1,536 teachers and according to Munyakazi, the number is expected to double next year.