Rwanda: Singing for Charity Pays Off for Twizerimana

Tradition singer Frodouard Twizerimana, known by the stage name Limu, on Saturday was rewarded by the City of Kigali for his role in promoting hygiene and security in the City through singing.

Twizerimana's award is part of the 6 month campaign the City of Kigali in partnership with Rwanda National Police organized, aiming at promoting security and hygiene.

"My song 'isuku n'umutekano' was in line with the initiative and granted me opportunity to be selected and I ended up scooping the award,"

"We were fifteen artistes from three districts of Kigali such as Gasabo, Kicukiro and Nyarugenge all artistes had songs but mine was in the theme of the program which was organized, I was selected and participated in the campaign," he said.

Twizerimana said he got a reward of Rwf 500,000 from the city authority, noting that the money will help him to make videos songs which are in the studio.

"I have about 18 songs such as tugire isuku, nkigi y'ubukungu, and among others in a studio for my album called 'Rwanda abakugana' I am planning to launch it next year and the money will help me to ease my work," he said.

"This is the second time I'm rewarded for my role in participating in the city's programs." he said.

The campaign also focused on fighting crimes like gender-based violence (GBV), drug abuse, theft, break-ins, and corruption.

Twizerimana a senior six graduate from Camp Kigali Secondary school further said he joined a music industry in 2010 and his aim is to do music professionally.

Twizerimana, born in the Eastern Province district of Kirehe, said through his career he managed to save money and bought a plot at his home place and he has plans of constructing a residential house.

The singer is working on a project of songs in line with the 2017 Presidential elections, aimed at encouraging Rwandans to take part in the polls and make the right choices.