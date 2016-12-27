Nigeria: I Will Prioritise Job Creation in 2017 - Ambode

Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode has given the residents assurance that his administration will give priority attention to job creation in the new year.

Ambode, who spoke in Epe during the ongoing One Lagos Fiesta, an annual end of the year revue put together by the state government urged the youths in the state to embrace hardwork.

The governor pointed out that it was important for the youths to cultivate the habit of hard work saying such would go a long way in making them to achieve their dreams.

Ambode said he became the helmsman of Lagos State through the grace of God and hardwork, assuring that his administration would continue to create the enabling environment for the youths in the state.

"What I want to tell all of you is that we believe so much in all of you; we know that you are our future; I also started from here and today by the grace of God, I happened to be your governor and so there will be many more governors from this crowd.