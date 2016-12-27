Kenya: Peaceful Electioneering Period is Top on 2017 Security Agenda

A peaceful electioneering period ranks top on the security agenda for the New Year.

"We do not anticipate an easy time but we are ready for any eventuality before, during and after elections," said National Police Service Spokesman George Kinoti, outlining the service's agenda for 2017. "We've already drawn a strategic plan and all commanders have been taken through it".

The plan was unveiled at the annual Inspector General's conference on December 14. Its implementation will be spearheaded by county commanders and their deputies.

To boost security in the New Year, an additional 10,000 fresh police officers are also expected to graduate from training colleges. These will be deployed across the country, including possible election hotspots.

Besides these, Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet is expected to gazette thousands of "special police officers" who will provide security at all polling stations.

"The IG is allowed to gazette special officers and there are many auxiliary units to choose from," said Mr Kinoti.

In the past, the special officers were drawn from the Kenya Wildlife Service, forest rangers and the Kenya Prisons Service. National Youth Service personnel are also used to boost law enforcement.

The law also mandates the Kenya Defence Forces to step in and offer assistance to civil authorities if need arises.

"The logistics put in place will ensure that the whole country is well-covered," Mr Kinoti also said.

Besides elections, the threats posed by terrorism also rank top among the priorities of security agencies in 2017.

Mr Kinoti said: "The terror threat remains a reality".

TO COOPERATE

Although he said security agencies had put in place sufficient measures, he asked the public to cooperate with the police whenever required to do so.

More than 4,000 KDF troops are in Somalia fighting Al-Shabaab, which has factions that either support Al-Qaeda or ISIS.

Other key challenges facing security agencies include the re-emergence of cattle rustling among pastoral communities in arid and semi-arid parts of the country.

"We wish to warn them (cattle thieves) that police are alert and will deal with them ruthlessly," Mr Kinto said.

More than 20 people have been killed in parts of Baringo and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties this year during fights over livestock and pasture.

Mr Boinnet has also set in motion measures to reduce road carnage.

With over 3,000 people getting killed in road accidents every year, the police chief reorganised the traffic department so that county commanders are in charge of all traffic duties in the areas under their jurisdiction.

The results of the new way of traffic management by stripping the traffic headquarters in Nairobi and devolving it to the counties, are set kick in in the New Year.