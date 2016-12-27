5 December 2016

SudaNow (Khartoum)

Sudan: Renewal of Sudan Membership in Chemical Weapons Organization

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sudanow

Khartoum — The Sudanese government has welcomed renewal of the Sudan membership in the executive committee of the Chemical Weapons Organization (CWO) for 2017-2019.

Sudanese Foreign Under-Secretary Abdul Ghani al-Naeem said in a statement to Sudan News Agency late Sunday that the renewal decision, which was taken by the CWO conference held in The Hague, Netherland, on November 28-December 2, offers a decisive answer to the fabricated report in which Amnesty International (AI) has alleged that the Sudanese army used chemical weapons against civilians in Jebel Marra in west Sudan's Darfur region.

Al-Naeem said, with this allegation, AI intended to incite sedition and conflicts in the region, adding that the renewal of the membership by the highest world authority in the field of chemical weapons offers a strong and decisive message in favor of the Sudan and peace and development in Darfur.

Sudan

Parliament Door 'Closed to Amendments On Freedoms'

The Chairperson of the emergency constitutional amendments committee in Sudan, Badria Suleiman, has closed the… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 SudaNow. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.