Sudan: Renewal of Sudan Membership in Chemical Weapons Organization

Khartoum — The Sudanese government has welcomed renewal of the Sudan membership in the executive committee of the Chemical Weapons Organization (CWO) for 2017-2019.

Sudanese Foreign Under-Secretary Abdul Ghani al-Naeem said in a statement to Sudan News Agency late Sunday that the renewal decision, which was taken by the CWO conference held in The Hague, Netherland, on November 28-December 2, offers a decisive answer to the fabricated report in which Amnesty International (AI) has alleged that the Sudanese army used chemical weapons against civilians in Jebel Marra in west Sudan's Darfur region.

Al-Naeem said, with this allegation, AI intended to incite sedition and conflicts in the region, adding that the renewal of the membership by the highest world authority in the field of chemical weapons offers a strong and decisive message in favor of the Sudan and peace and development in Darfur.