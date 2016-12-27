Sudanese Mourn Outstanding Mathematician Salah Mohammad Ahmed

Khartoum — A shadow of grief over the weekend clouded the Sudanese websites and social media over the stunning and untimely departure of Mathematician, Prof. Salah-Eldin Mohammed Ahmed who died in the American city of Carbondale, where he taught and researched at the Department of Mathematics, Southern Illinois University.

The late professor was born in the town of Rufa'a (Gezira State of Central Sudan) and grew up between Rufa'a and Khartoum.

He obtained his first degree in mathematics from the University of Khartoum (First Class with Distinction) in 1970. Then he very swiftly climbed the ladder of excellence, obtaining his M.Sc (with Distinction) from the University of Dundee, Scotland, in 1972 and his PhD from the University of Warwick, Coventry, England in 1976.He then continued his journey of excellence, teaching and researching in several universities and institutions in the West.

Throughout his successful scientific career, Prof. Ahmad had received a lot of honors, awards and titles.

Among these were the celebrated title of Distinguished Scholar, SIU-C (2006) from the University of Carbondale, the SIU -C Outstanding Scholar (2006) and SIU-C College of Science Outstanding Researcher (2005), etc.

In an obituary, the Sudanese Community in the City of Carbondale said it was extending its " deep condolences to the family of the deceased that was always hospitable and welcoming of the Sudanese who happened to pass through the City of Carbondale."

"The home of Prof. Ahmad and his family was but a shady tree under which every visitor to Carbondale had rested to the care of Prof. Ahmad and his wife," said the Community.

"Further, Prof. Ahmad and his family were always ready with celebrations for the graduation of Sudanese students from the University of Carbondale .May Allah, the Almighty, console his family and may He rest his noble soul in eternal peace," it said.

Wrote Dr.Zuhair al-Sarraj, a columnist and University Professor of Veterinary: "Prof. Ahmad had obtained the title of distinguished academic in 2007 from the University of Carbondale, a title that gave him precedence over all the University's staff in that year."

"That is not just a title. It is a respectful title that derives its fame and respect from the pane that awards it and the protracted procedures that precede it."

Prof. Ahmad Mohammad Ahmad is survived by his wife Salwa al-Jizouli and his two offspring: Yasar and Dr. Hassan.

Following is Prof. Ahmed biographical sketch

Education:

B.Sc. (First Class with Distinction) University of Khartoum, Sudan, (Africa), l970.

M.Sc., (With Distinction) University of Dundee, Dundee, Scotland, 1972.

M.Sc. thesis advisor: Prof. B. D. Sleeman .

Ph.D. University of Warwick, Coventry, England, U.K., 1976.

Ph.D. thesis advisor: Prof. J. Eells .

Professional Experience.

SERC Fellow, Department of Pure Mathematics, University of Hull, England (1981-1982).

British Council Visiting Fellow in the Mathematics Research Centre, University of Warwick, England (1982-1987).

Visiting Research Fellow, NSF Institute for Mathematics and Its Applications(I.M.A.), University of Minnesota, Minneapolis (1/86-5/86, 9/12-12/12).

Alexander von HumboldtResearch Fellow, University of Kaiserslautern, Germany (2/87-8/87).

Professor, Department of Mathematics, Southern Illinois University-Carbondale (1989-present).

Alexander von HumboldtResearch Fellow, University of Kaiserslastern, Germany (7/89-8/89, 6/94-7/94, 6/03-8/03, 6/07-8/07).

Invited Visiting Research Professor, Department of Mathematics, Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (8/90-8/91).

Invited Research Professor, Mathematical Sciences Research Institute (MSRI), Berkeley, California(1997-1998).

Associate Editor, Journal of Applied Mathematics and Stochastic Analysis (JAMSA).

Distinguished Scholar, SIU-C (2006-present).

Scientist in residence, Institut Mittag-Leffler, Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm, Sweden (September 1-December 15, 2007).

Visiting Fellow, Isaac Newton Institute for Mathematical Sciences, University of Cambridge, UK (January 4, 2010-July 3, 2010).

Visiting Fellow, Clare Hall, University of Cambridge, UK (January 4, 2010-July 3, 2010).

Life Member, Clare Hall, University of Cambridge, UK (October 28, 2010-).

Research.Research Interests and Specialties:

Global analysis. Theory of functional differential equations (on manifolds). Stochastic analysis. Theory of stochastic ordinary and functional differential equations. Stochastic hereditary dynamical systems. Malliavin Calculus. Probabilistic analysis of partial differential equations. Stochastic partial differential equations.

Research Honors and Awards:

British Science and Engineering Research Council (SERC) Fellowship, (September l98l-September l982).

British Council Visiting Fellowship, Mathematics Research Centre, University of Warwick, England (1982-1987).

Visiting Fellowship at NSF Institute of Mathematics and its Applications, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, (January-May l986, Sept-Dec, 2012).

Summer Research Fellowship, SIU-C, July l986.

Alexander von Humboldt-StiftungFellowship (1987, six months).

NATO Collaborative Research Grant (with M. Scheutzow) (1988-1990).

Alexander von Humboldt Fellowship (July-August 1989, June-July 1994, June-August 2007).

NSF Research Award DMS-8907857: "Lyapunov Exponents and Stable Manifolds for Stochastic Delay Systems." (July 1989-June 1992)

NATO Collaborative Research Grant (with M. Scheutzow) (1991-1994).

NSF Research Award DMS-9206875: "Stochastic Hereditary Systems"(July 1992 - June 1995)

NSF Research Award DMS-9503702: "Degenerate SDE's and PDE's "(June 1995 - June 1997)

Research Professorship, Mathematical Research Institute (MSRI), Berkeley, California (1997-1998).

NSF Research Award DMS-9703596: "Degenerate Stochastic Systems and Related Problems in Analysis"(July 1997 - July 2001).

NSF Career Advancement Award DMS-9980209: "Aspects of Stochastic Differential Geometry in Function Space "(June 2000 - June 2002).

NSF Research Award DMS-0203368: " Finite and Infinite-Dimensional Stochastic Dynamical Systems"(June 2002 - June 2007). Supplemental award: February 18, 2004-May 31, 2007.

SIU-C College of Science Outstanding Researcher (2005).

SIU-C Outstanding Scholar (2006)

Distinguished Scholar, Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, Il (2006-)

NSF Research Award DMS-0705970: "Stochastic Dynamical Systems in Finite and Infinite-Dimensions" (June 2007 - June 2012)($260000).

MAA Invited Address, David Blackwell Lecture, Mathematical Association of America MathFest 2008, Madison, WI, August 1, 2008.

NSF Research Award DMS-1463964: "Stochastic Dynamics: Finite and Infinite Dimensional" (September 2015 - August 2018)($180,000).

Invited Presentations:

Over a hundred invited talks nationally and internationally. These include meetings in Poland (1981), Minneapolis (1986, 2002, 2003, 2012), Bremen (1987, 1994), Columbus, Ohio (1988), Northwestern University (1988, 2000), Kaiserslautern, Germany (1982, 1987, 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007), Warwick, England (1990, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2010), Hull, England (1990, 2001), Cornell, NY (1993), Berlin, Germany (1990, 1993, 2007), Tampa, Florida (1991), Charlotte, NC (1990, 2002), Oberwolfach, Germany (1990), Carnegie Mellon, PA (1985, 1990), Swansea, Wales (1995, 2002, 2007), Oslo, Norway (1990, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2012), Urbana-Champaign, Illinois (1996, 2000, 2011), Berkeley, CA (1997), Irvine, CA (1998), Lawrence, KS (1998, 2011), Gainesville, FL (1999), Nancy, France (June, 1999; September, 1999), Dayton, OH (2000), Caracas, Venezuela (2000, three talks), Oxford, England (2000), Manchester, England (2001, 2004, 2007, 2009, 2010), Campinas, Brazil (2002, three talks), Berlin, Germany (2003, five talks, 2011), Wyoming (2004), Loughborough, England (2005, 2010), Assiut, Egypt (2006), Carbondale, Illinois (2006), Yaounde, Cameroon (2006), Kiev, Ukraine (2007), Mittag-Leffler Institute, Sweden (2007, four talks), Madison, Wisconsin (2008, MAA Invited Address), Lviv, Ukraine (2009), Cambridge, UK (2010, two talks), Leeds (2010), York, UK (2010), Paderborn, Germany (2011), Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (2013), Rochester, NY (2013), Provo, Utah (2014).