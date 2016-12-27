27 December 2016

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: SON Moves to Enforce Compliance With Gas Cylinder Import Procedure

By Mohammed Shosanya

Lagos — The Standards Organisation of Nigeria says it will ensure that the procedure for the importation of gas cylinders and other associated products are strictly enforced and followed in the country.

The director of Inspectorate and Compliance, Engr Bede Obayi, who disclosed this during the unveiling of two container loads of substandard gas cylinders, worth N50 million, also said importers of gas cylinders would be made to follow the regulatory guidelines as a way of averting danger in the country.

He said the only cylinders approved for importation into the country as camping gas which are 3kgs and 6kgs respectively, but that some unscrupulous people were now using the guise to bring in 10 kg cylinders as camping gas.

He said using a 6kg approval to bring in a 10 kg was a subversion of the regulatory standards and constituted economic sabotage as well as a grave danger to lives and property.

"The importer got approval to bring in 6kg but went and imported 10kgs camping gas, a different size which is not in line with the standard," adding that the cylinders were substandard as far as Nigeria was concerned as the valves could not fit the capacity of gas in the cylinder.

