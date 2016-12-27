Warriors skipper Willard Katsande believes Zimbabwe's 2017 African Cup of Nations campaign will be anchored on teamwork instead of individual talents with the Kaizer Chiefs midfielder reckoning that his troops will be the Group B surprise packages.Katsande and a host of the Warriors' foreign legion begin trooping into camp last night ahead of the final phase of preparations for the Nations Cup which will run in Gabon from January 14 to February 5.

Zimbabwe are in Group B that includes African football heavyweights Algeria, Senegal and Tunisia.

North African sides Algeria and Tunisia have been African champions before while Senegal, for all their lofty status are still to win a continental title.

While acknowledging that the Warriors, who are the lowest ranked team in the group will be underdogs, Katsande told Kaizer Chiefs official magazine -- Amakhosi -- that Zimbabwe would bank on their collective talents to cause upsets in Gabon.

The Zimbabwe captain also gave his overview of the rest of the groups at the tournament where his team will get their Group B campaign underway with a date against the Desert Foxes in Franceville on January 15.

"This (Group B) is my group and I believe we have the quality and talent in our team to top the standings. We are the only team representing Southern Africa and we showed in our qualifying campaign what kind of a force we are.

"We worked hard in qualifying, to top our group, and we only lost one game in the process. We will not be an easy team to beat, we are no pushovers.

"Yes we are going to carry the underdog tag, but we are going to showcase our talent. The teams in our group are beatable," Katsande said.

Katsande said last month's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers results by Senegal and Algeria gave Zimbabwe hope that any team can win a match against the heavyweights.

Both Senegal and Algeria suffered their first competitive defeats since the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations with the Lions of Teranga losing 2-1 to South Africa in Polokwane while the North Africans also bite the dust with the same margin against Nigeria.

"In my opinion we are in the Group of Death with teams like Senegal and Algeria, who did not lose a game during qualifying and are among the favourites to lift the AFCON title.

"But in past games against South Africa we have seen both Algeria and Senegal struggle, and that has given us confidence because we play a similar style to Bafana Bafana.

"We will give them the respect they deserve but on match day it is 11 versus 11 and it is all about who applies their tactics best," said Katsande.

The gritty 30-year-old midfielder said unlike their group rivals who have an array of individual talent playing in Europe, the Warriors relied heavily on teamwork, which he felt could give them the edge.

Katsande cited such players like Algeria talisman Riyad Mahrez and Senegal's Liverpool front man Sadio Mane as the stand out players from the group but still felt the Warriors should not feel intimidated.

"Algeria have some good players like Riyad Mahrez, who is probably the most dangerous player in their side.

"Mahrez has shown his class while at English Premier League champions Leicester City and is the current PFA Player of the Year in England.

"Senegal were probably the most impressive side in qualifying, winning all of their group games. Any team which can call on the likes of Sadio Mane, Cheikhou Kouyate and Moussa Sow is worthy of serious respect.

"Mane in particular is in fine form for Liverpool in England and will be threatening in front of goal, but there will be a lot of pressure on him to perform and it will be interesting to see if he delivers" said Katsande.

With much attention being given to Alegria and Senegal, Katsande tipped 2004 hosts and winners Tunisia to be the Group B dark horses.

"Tunisia can't be underestimated either.

"They will probably be the most difficult side to play because they are not relying on individuals.

"They are similar to us and it is all about team effort for them. They also topped their qualifying group and showed themselves to be dangerous in front of goal, having found the back of the net 16 times in qualifying rounds ," said Katsande.

The Warriors captain then also gave his analysis on the other groups.

"Cameroon are favourites to top Group A. They were brilliant in qualifying, winning four of their six games. They did not lose a match in qualifying rounds and easily topped their group.

"Cameroon also have a rich history in the competition, having won it four times. Vincent Aboubakar will be a key player for them, he plays in Europe and is a big name in Africa. He is a strong and powerful striker, and has already played in two World Cups and at AFCON 2015.

"Gabon, playing at home, will be dangerous. When a nation has the support of the fans in the stands, the twelfth man could inspire Gabon to some surprising victories. They also have a great player in Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

"He is a quality player and for me is very similar to Brazil's Neymar. He is one of Africa's best strikers and his experience in the Bundesliga will have him the pressure that comes with playing in the continent's biggest tournament".

Katsande said Guinea Bissau and Burkina Faso cannot be underestimated either.

"Both countries topped their respective qualifying groups, maybe not as convincingly as Cameroon, but still they beat out some stiff competition. Burkina Faso is probably the more dangerous of the two sides especially with a player like Jonathan Pitroipa in their ranks but they did not impress me when they played Bafana Bafana. Pitroipa, though, is vastly experienced, having previously played in four AFCON tournaments, including having been the Player of the Tournament at the 2013 AFCON when Burkina Faso ended as the runner-up to Nigeria," said Katsande.

He gave his backing to the Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire, who headline Group C.

"Ivory Coast should top Group C in my opinion. They are the defending champions and enter AFCON as one of the clear favourites.

"They are missing some key figures from their 2015 triumph, including former captain and midfield powerhouse Yaya Toure (who retired from international football in September), but they can still call on the likes of Serge Aurier, as well as promising youngster Franck Kessie and striker Wilfried Bony.

"They did struggle a little in qualification and only qualified as one of the best second runners-up, but they are a quality side and you will underestimate them at your own peril. They may look shaky, but they know how to get to the next round.

"What will be interesting is when Morocco come up against Ivory Coast, because Morocco are currently being coached by Herve Renard, who led the Elephants to their AFCON title in 2015.

"Under Renard, Morocco were impressive, qualifying with five wins and one draw to top their qualifying group. He knows how Ivory Coast play and they prepare -- he will know best how to prepare for them, but at the same time Ivory Coast know how he trains. The coach may have a good philosophy, but l think Ivory Coast will beat Morocco. Speaking of key players in this group, one cannot overlook Democratic Republic of Congo's Yannick Bolasie.

"He will be a key player in attack for DRC. He has shown his worth while playing at Everton this season in the English Premier League. He is exceptionally quick and extremely skilful, and if given time and space, he will score goals. DRC scored 16 goals in their qualifying group to top their standings, which shows just how dangerous they can be. They were unbelievable. They play as a team and I believe they will cause a few upsets and qualify from this group".

Katsande rated Togo as the weakest side in the group.

"Togo are the least threatening team in Group C. They qualified as one of the best second runners-up, but you cannot take them lightly. You cannot take any team in this tournament lightly," he said.

In Group D, that has two past champions Ghana and Egypt, Katsande said the pool would be too close to call.

"Group D is another group of death with Ghana and Egypt the likely favourites to progress. Yes, Ghana have endured a tough time leading into the 2017 AFCON following disputes between the players and their sports ministry. Still Ghana have this knack of kicking into tournament form when it counts most. Led by the likes of coach Avram Grant and with players such as Andre Ayew, who plays for West Ham United in England, they are like a sleeping giant. When they wake up there could be destruction in their path.

"Egypt have not appeared at the last three AFCON tournaments, but now they will be looking for revenge. They are always a force to reckon with when at AFCON, having previously won the tournament seven times.

"They qualified top of their group and coach Hector Cuper has moulded a tactically smart team which is lethal on the counter attack, particularly with the raw speed of their star man Mohamed Salah, who plays for AS Roma in the Italian Serie A, where he has undoubtedly been one of the league's best players.

"Mali and Uganda, despite qualifying for AFCON 2017 at the top of their groups, they are unlikely to progress any further in the tournament. Still, I have been impressed by Uganda of late and they have shown in past games against Ghana that they can cause some problems," said Katsande.