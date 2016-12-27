Sudan: Six People Killed in West Darfur Family Feud

Foro Baranga — Six people, including an imam were killed in the town of Foro Baranga in West Darfur over a dispute between families on Thursday evening.

Armed men opened fire on a group of people who just left the mosque after evening prayers, a relative of one of the dead told Radio Dabanga. One of the shooters was arrested and jailed in the prison of Foro Baranga.

Yahya Adam, who is the imam of the local mosque, Omar Ali, Hamid Abaker Yahya, Ibrahim Torshen, butcher Eisa Mahmoud, and a man named Yama were killed on the spot. Two others sustained injuries.

"The shooting came against the backdrop of disagreements between their two families," the relative said. The two parties were on their way to the house of Omar Ali in El Safa district when the two men from one of the families opened fire on them.

The relative explained that the dispute involves a pregnant woman, who had sexual intercourse outside of marriage. Her family appointed relatives to set-up a reconciliation group together with another family, and they had agreed to solving the problem.