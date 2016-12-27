Sudan: Students Clash in Khartoum - 'Dozens Wounded'

Khartoum / Shendi — Dozens of students have been wounded in clashes at the Sudan University in Khartoum on Thursday. Six students are seriously injured.

A group of students of the Faculty of Agriculture's western division were about to submit a memorandum to the university chancellor when students, supportive of the ruling National Congress Party, blocked their way.

According to a student: "Their attack caused injuries to so many students. Anwar Mohamed is seriously injured and urgently needs an operation." Yahya Hussein, Mohamed Hamed, Mohamed Naji, Madiha Mohamed and Haram Mahmoud sustain serious injuries too.

Witnesses reported that up to 33 students were wounded during the incident. Students of the faculty have started a sit-in at the university premises.

Students dismissed

In River Nile State's Shendi University, six students have been dismissed from the Faculty of Law for two semesters, a student reported.

The dismissed students are Abdallah Mohamed Abdallah Mohamed, Abdel Moez Ali El Sheikh Ali, Awadallah Suleiman Ibrahim Balla, Osama Abdel Rahim Jaberellah, Abdullah Musa Mohamed and Salahuldin Ridha Salah Gassim.

It is worth to mention that the dismissed students participated in a strike from 13 to 17 November 2016.