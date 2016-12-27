Sudan: Human Trafficking Suspect Escapes in Eastern Sudan

Kassala — One of the accused in a human trafficking case managed to escape from the Public Order Court in Kassala on Wednesday. The EU invests 170 million Euro to tackle the causes of irregular migration in the Horn of Africa

The accused man was arrested in charges of committing crimes related to human trafficking, the detention of nine foreign hostages, and the possession of large quantities of drugs.

A source told Sudanese media that the defendant has managed to escape from the police personnel who were assigned to guard him.

Increase

Idris Sheideli, the head of El Tawasol Party, commented to Radio Dabanga that the cases of human trafficking has started to increase in Sudan's eastern states. "Gangs have become more active in detaining foreign hostages for ransom and covering-up illegal immigration to Europe."

Sheideli attributed the increase to a lack of deterrent penalties for criminals. "The government should become serious in its fight against human trafficking, border security and disarmament of tribes."

Police in Kassala reported an increase in human trafficking and smuggling in October, adding that many trafficking gangs kidnap foreigners crossing Sudan on their way to the north", and force them to pay ransom for their release.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the number of arrivals by sea to Italy from Sudan during January-August this year increased by about 13 per cent compared to the same period of 2015.

39 million Euro for Sudan

On 15 December, the European Commission approved a package of 11 new actions under the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa to improve stability and address the root causes of irregular migration and forced displacement in the Horn of Africa region.

The €170 million ($177.28 million) package includes a project in three cross-border areas of Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and Sudan to address the drivers of instability and forced displacement, and to support cross-border peaceful cooperation and sustainable economic growth (€63.5 million).

For people in Sudan specifically, three projects will address instability and forced displacement through improved access to primary education (with €22 million), strengthening of livelihoods in southern and eastern regions (€9 million) and enhancing nutrition of 400,000 women and children in northeastern Sudan (€8 million).

In April this year, the EU said it would provide about €100 million (an estimated $110 million) to address irregular migration and improve living conditions of refugees and host communities in eastern Sudan. €40 million (about $42.5 million) from the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa is earmarked for a programme to better manage migration in the region.