23 December 2016

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan - Strikes By Doctors in Kordofan and Bahri

Tagged:

Related Topics

En Nahud / Bahri — Strikes by doctors and medical specialists this week have resulted in less medical activities at hospitals of En Nahud in West Kordofan, and Bahri - a month after medics throughout Sudan downed their tools for better working conditions.

The employees in En Nahud hospital are demanding the payment of cash incentives for operations, and are committed to continuing the open-ended strike until the payments have been done, a witness said. Their strike started on Wednesday.

Also doctors in the hospital of Bahri started a strike against the non-payment of their salaries for the previous five months on Saturday. They decided not to work in the hospital's surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, and orthopedic departments.

In the north of Khartoum, the director of Bahri Hospital, Dr. Ahmed Zakaria has recognised that there is a problem of non-payment of salaries.

In November, medics in dozens of state hospitals and clinics across the country went on strike to demand protection while working, a pay rise, and better working conditions. The strikes were called upon by the Sudanese Doctors' Central Committee.

Sudan

Parliament Door 'Closed to Amendments On Freedoms'

The Chairperson of the emergency constitutional amendments committee in Sudan, Badria Suleiman, has closed the… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.