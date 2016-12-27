Sudan - Strikes By Doctors in Kordofan and Bahri

En Nahud / Bahri — Strikes by doctors and medical specialists this week have resulted in less medical activities at hospitals of En Nahud in West Kordofan, and Bahri - a month after medics throughout Sudan downed their tools for better working conditions.

The employees in En Nahud hospital are demanding the payment of cash incentives for operations, and are committed to continuing the open-ended strike until the payments have been done, a witness said. Their strike started on Wednesday.

Also doctors in the hospital of Bahri started a strike against the non-payment of their salaries for the previous five months on Saturday. They decided not to work in the hospital's surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, and orthopedic departments.

In the north of Khartoum, the director of Bahri Hospital, Dr. Ahmed Zakaria has recognised that there is a problem of non-payment of salaries.

In November, medics in dozens of state hospitals and clinics across the country went on strike to demand protection while working, a pay rise, and better working conditions. The strikes were called upon by the Sudanese Doctors' Central Committee.