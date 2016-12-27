Sudan: Child, Teacher Killed in Central Darfur

Mukjar — A child and a teacher have been killed in a clash between gunmen and displaced people near Mukjar camp in Central Darfur. People demonstrated in front of the Unamid office on Friday to demand protection against bandits.

A witness told Radio Dabanga that four armed men tried to rob a person of his motorcycle on Thursday at 8pm. "The displaced man called for help from others and they clashed with the gunmen. They shot a child, Nahid Adam Abaker, and teacher of the local basic school, Yagoub Hussein Abaker, and killed them on the spot."

One of the gunmen sustained injuries, the witness said.

On Friday morning, mourners were on their way to bury Hussein Abaker at the cemetery. A group of armed men on camels and horses attacked the mourners during the burial. Five people were wounded.

The two incidents sparked anger among displaced people. They carried Abaker's body to the Unamid office in Mukjar, demanding protection. The group returned after members of Unamid refused to take the body.

Following these events all traffic in the area stopped, and the merchants in the market of Mukjar closed their shops on Friday.