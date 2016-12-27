Kenya: Man Hacks Kin to Death Over Sh1,000 Debt in Tharaka-Nithi

A man has killed his brother-in-law in Tharaka-Nithi County following a Christmas night row over Sh1,000 debt.

Mr Murithi Kaburu Manene from Ndaragwa Village, Maara Sub-County, was attacked with a panga by his brother in-law, Mr Ndereba Kaburugu on Sunday evening, slashed severally on the head and left him unconscious.

According to Iruma Location chief, Bernard Mutembei, neighbours said the assailant was demanding Sh1,000 from the deceased.

"According to locals, the accused was demanding payment of a Sh1,000 debt that he said had given the deceased," said Mr Mutembei.

The chief said the accused hacked the deceased severally on the head leaving him unconscious. The victim later died of excessive bleeding.

Ms Mary Muthoni, a resident, said the two had been good friends for a long time and the incident was a total surprise to the locals.

"These people used to walk together and share many things and we were surprised to hear of the [murder]," said Ms Muthoni.

She said it was sad for the neighbours to witness such an incident during the Christmas and New Year festive season.

"The village is now mourning instead of celebration the birth of Jesus Christ and the New Year," she lamented.

The suspect is being held at Ntumu Police Station and is expected to be arraigned court once investigations are complete.

The body of the deceased was taken to Chuka County Referral Hospital mortuary.