Zimbabwe: Peter Moyo Speaks On New DVD

Utakataka Express frontman, Peter Moyo is happy with his DVD album "Mabasa aMwari" that was launched at Dandaro Inn in Harare recently.

The young musician was speaking at the sidelines of his show at Joy Centre in Highfield on Saturday.

Young Igwe who took over the reins of Utakataka Express following the death of his father Tongai said he would never match the standards of Tongai but he was working to be his own man.

"If you look at the DVD we are trying to bring new things and I am trying to be my own man. My father had his style and I have mine too," he said.

He,h however,h expressed satisfaction at the response he was getting on the DVD.

"The response has been overwhelming and people have since accepted that I am my own man," he said.

The young musician had been under fire from critics, who argued that he was far from reaching his father's level that charmed the nation with hits like "Muchina Muhombe", "Samanyemba" and "Ganda Remvura".

The DVD featured gospel musician Trymore Bande and CAPS United goal minder Edmore Sibanda who is popularly known as Zikeeper.

"Bande came in on the DVD to add value. I wish to work with everyone in the music industry," he said.

Popular businessman and promoter, Cosmos Daka, popularly known as Cossy Rules, who has in the past supported the late Tongai Moyo has already endorsed the Young Igwe's DVD album project.

"This project will definitely change the fortunes of Peter Moyo. I watched the DVD album and what I saw was great work of art. This is his turning point to greatness. I really enjoyed what I saw, from the choreography, setting, wardrobe and the music itself. I can safely congratulate him in advance," Cossy Rules said.

Other music fans said the young musician needed to work on his studio projects.