27 December 2016

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Peter Moyo Speaks On New DVD

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Naledi Sande

Utakataka Express frontman, Peter Moyo is happy with his DVD album "Mabasa aMwari" that was launched at Dandaro Inn in Harare recently.

The young musician was speaking at the sidelines of his show at Joy Centre in Highfield on Saturday.

Young Igwe who took over the reins of Utakataka Express following the death of his father Tongai said he would never match the standards of Tongai but he was working to be his own man.

"If you look at the DVD we are trying to bring new things and I am trying to be my own man. My father had his style and I have mine too," he said.

He,h however,h expressed satisfaction at the response he was getting on the DVD.

"The response has been overwhelming and people have since accepted that I am my own man," he said.

The young musician had been under fire from critics, who argued that he was far from reaching his father's level that charmed the nation with hits like "Muchina Muhombe", "Samanyemba" and "Ganda Remvura".

The DVD featured gospel musician Trymore Bande and CAPS United goal minder Edmore Sibanda who is popularly known as Zikeeper.

"Bande came in on the DVD to add value. I wish to work with everyone in the music industry," he said.

Popular businessman and promoter, Cosmos Daka, popularly known as Cossy Rules, who has in the past supported the late Tongai Moyo has already endorsed the Young Igwe's DVD album project.

"This project will definitely change the fortunes of Peter Moyo. I watched the DVD album and what I saw was great work of art. This is his turning point to greatness. I really enjoyed what I saw, from the choreography, setting, wardrobe and the music itself. I can safely congratulate him in advance," Cossy Rules said.

Other music fans said the young musician needed to work on his studio projects.

Zimbabwe

16 People Killed, 45 Injured in 2016's 'Bloody Christmas'

Sixteen people were killed while 45 others were injured in 106 road traffic accidents that occurred on Christmas Day… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.