Zimbabwe: Promoters Battle for Fans

Mutare became a battle field for supremacy after some of Zimbabwe's top entertainers performed at venues that were a stone's throw away from each other on Saturday evening.As a result, the three shows suffered, with Alick Macheso's show being attended by fewer music fans than the usual bumper crowd that normally attends his shows.

Killer T and Kinna performed at Queens Hall, less than 100 meters away from Pick and Save, where Alick Macheso was staging a gig.

On the other hand Seh Calaz staged a show at Club Mandisa, situated less than a kilometre from the other two venues.

The Judgment Yard was however not affected by the confusion because the team was performing at a venue, outside the city.

The move by the three promoters left fans confused as they spent the better part of their time alternating between the venues, in search of a better entertainment deal.

At Killer T and Kinna's show a handful of fans was inside the venue with hundreds milling outside pleading with the organisers to charge $1 for the show.

Macheso had a fair crowd though some critics said he was heavily affected by other shows.

"This is not his usual crowd and I tell you the other shows have affected him big time," he said.

Fun loving people blasted the promoters for failing to communicate and stage one show.

"That is very bad especially for the artistes because their shows have been affected by this arrangement. You can't have three big shows in a small city like Mutare," said one Chenjerai Mungirai.

Others said promoters were not being professional by hiring top musicians to perform in a small city like Mutare on the same day.

Macheso publicist Tich Makahamadze said there was need for proper communication among the promoters.

"Our show was good people came to support us but I feel promoters need to communicate well before the show," he said.

Kinna said he was not happy with the set up because it heavily affected their shows.

"We have names to protect and as it stands the promoters have used us to fight their wars. Had I known that there would be several shows here I would not have agreed to come here and perform," he said.

Organisers of the other two gigs said they would not comment on the matter.

Isau Mupfumi, who organized the Macheso gig said he was happy that people came in numbers at his venue.

"The good thing is that people came at my venue. They have confidence at this place," he said.

Seh Calaz was not available for a comment.