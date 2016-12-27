26 December 2016

South Africa: Limpopo Abductor Arrested After Victim Escapes

A 40-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly abducted a young girl in Makhado in Limpopo, police said on Monday.

"The 10-year-old girl managed to slip away from her alleged abductor," said Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

She was originally taken from her parents' home on Saturday. She managed to run away on Sunday afternoon. She had been taken to Mapani, about 40km from her house.

Once she had freed herself, she approached community members who helped her, nabbed the man and called the police.

"The child was taken to hospital for medical attention and has since been released."

Police are investigating the motive and further details behind the crime.

