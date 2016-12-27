26 December 2016

South Africa: DA to Request Full Investigation Into St Albans Prison Death

James Selfe

The DA is deeply concerned by reports that one inmate has been killed and another critically injured at the St Albans Prison in Port Elizabeth.

The DA will request that the Department conduct a full and thorough investigation into the events that led to this death and injury.

It is not the first time that violent events have occurred at this prison and we cannot allow such incidents to go unaccounted for.

The DA will further be writing to the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services to request the Minister to appear before the Committee as soon as possible at the start of 2017 to account to Parliament for the events.

James Selfe

Chairperson of DA Federal Council | Shadow Minister of Correctional Services

South Africa

