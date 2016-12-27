Zimbabwe: More Germans Seek Investment Opportunities in Zimbabwe

A delegation of German investors is in the country to seek business opportunities in energy saving projects as well as in Information Communication Technologies.

Germany has shown interest in investing in Zimbabwe since 2008 when the country was under the unity government of President Robert Mugabe and the MDC's.

The inclusive government which ended on July 31, 2013, with Mugabe controversially retaining the majority vote, had encouraged the European Union to re-engage Harare. That was after relations soured in 2002 following a chaotic land redistribution programme and violent elections.

Last month, a high powered delegation of Germany parliamentarians, the Bundestag, was in the country for business investment opportunities.

In an interview in Harare, head of the private investment team, Jutta Peinze who is the marketing director for Sengled Europe, said they are studying the country's tax regime with a "keen" interest in setting up businesses in Zimbabwe.

"We are going to have more meetings with private business players and hear their views pertaining to the investment which we want to bring in and this will help us plan accordingly," she said.

"You will find out that most of the products under our investment have to do with user friendly digital gadgets because we believe that that is where the world is going and from the meetings we have had so far there is a positive buy in from stakeholders," she said.

If satisfied with the business environment, Peinze said they have in mind some multi-million investment plans in energy saving digital projects.

"We have a wide range of products which we want to invent in Zimbabwe most of which promote the smart use of energy in homes, industries, private and public institutions also through the use of modern technologies," she said.

"An example is the exciting project of energy-efficient LED with a wireless HD camera which can be used to light up homes, garden, garage or hallway and other industrial sites to enhance security," she said.