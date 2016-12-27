Zimbabwe: Chamisa - We Must Cherish Language Diversity

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda says the House of Assembly will soon be training staff and acquiring equipment to help in the translation of all local languages.

He was responding to MDC-T Vice President Nelson Chamisa who said Zimbabweans must be proud of their languages and, as such, parliament must ensure there was translation.

This comes after some MP's including Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and minister Obert Mpofu have previously claimed not to understand Ndebele and Shona respectively.

At one time, Bulawayo Senator, Angelina Masuku was forced by Deputy Senate President, Chen Chimutengwende to speak in English instead of Ndebele. Chimutengwende said it was improper for her to use Ndebele because she was answering a person who did not understand that language-Joram Gumbo.

Binga North MP Prince Dubeko Sibanda and Matebeleland South proportional representation MP Priscilla Misihairabwi Mushonga have often spoken in Tonga and Ndebele. Buhera South MP, Joseph Chinotimba, often uses Shona.

This has exposed parliament for lack of preparedness in complying with the country's Constitution which identifies 16 local languages as official.

"We want to put electronic systems that will have automatic translation so that if someone speaks in Venda, the minister can switch on to English and understand the question and when he replies, the person who has asked the question will switch on to Venda to get the reply," Mudenda told NewZimbabwe.com on Thursday.

Unlike local courts which have interpreters in many languages for their smooth running, the legislative assembly finds itself still far from satisfying the provisions of a constitution which it led in its authoring.

Parliament comprises representatives from all the country's corners but have seen MPs only stick to English and at times Shona and Ndebele during debates.

Opposition MPs keen on seeing the house comply with the constitution have been speaking in their languages, causing embarrassment to cabinet ministers who have often failed to respond to questions by the MPs.

Parliament's lack of preparedness in dealing with the challenge has also been exposed in the hansard which has failed to reproduce parliamentary statements made in minority languages.

"Our problem is that we do not have interpreters so that the ministers can be able to follow the contributions from honourable members who will be talking in the different languages," said Kuwadzana MP Nelson Chamisa during a recent parliamentary sitting.

Chamisa said Zimbabwe's parliament was a 21st century august house which had to comply with the country's constitution which have 16 official languages.

"We should be comfortable to speak in our mother languages but then be able to have the proper translation within Parliament. So, it is just a point Hon. Speaker, to say we want to be following all the debates whether in Tonga or Chewa. We must be proud of our languages."

Chamisa also said Zimbabwean systems have further been exposed through lack of sign language interpreters when debates are broadcast on national television.

Mudenda said parliament was already training staff to help the legislative assembly deal with the challenge.

"We need to train appropriate staff and we have started doing that with the Women University of Zimbabwe and hopefully in due time we should be having sufficient members of staff to handle that aspect," Mudenda said.

"We want to put electronic systems that will have automatic translation so that if someone speaks in Venda the minister can switch on to English and understand the question and when he replies the person who has asked the question will switch on to Venda to get the reply."

The national assembly speaker sad they were, however, not yet ready to cover all the languages.