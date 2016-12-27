Gambia: Sanna, Ken Could Get Contracted Today

Duo Gambia players Sanna Nyassi and Abdoulie Mansally could get new clubs likely today, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The players are out of contract with their respective clubs.

Dynamo Houston opted against offering a 12-month contract renewal to Mansally who joined the side last campaign while Chicago Fire declined option on re-contracting Nyassi who'd been out with an injury.

The Draft Pick -the equivalent of American top tier's transfer window - begins today. Stage one of the processes, focusing mostly on out-of-contract players, kick-starts today morning making Nyassi and Mansally on the brink of securing new sides.

Should the pair fail to get selected they could still get a chance in Stage 2 of the transfer MLS window next Friday.

The Scorpions, both 27, are one of first three Gambians to have turned professional in the U.S as well as Sainey Nyassi following Gambia's exit in the 2008 Youth World Cup staged in Canada.

Ken Mansally and Sainey first penned the dotted lines with New England Revolution before Sanna joined the Seattle Sounders a year later having impressed on trial.

Sanna has since played for five different clubs often moving to a new outfit almost every two-years.

He'd starred for Colorado Rapids -who he may likely rejoin today - before going to Montreal Impact, San Jose Earthquakes and Chicago Fire.