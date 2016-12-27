23 December 2016

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Real Gatecrashes Table Top

By Sulayman Bah

Real de Banjul this week gatecrashed Armed Forces and Ports Authorty to sit at the table top.

The All Whites, suffered a humbling to Brikama United but have recuperated and are since on a upward trajectory before storming the Soldiers and Ports to take a place at the apex of the standings.

Victory over Marimoo and Steve Biko had them scoring five goals in two games. The Capital side's ascendency could only be credited for their forwards' hunger for goal.

Real have the highest number of goals at the moment in the division but whether coach Sey could retain such an impressive run remains to be seen.

Armed Forces now settles for second on eleven points -a point behind Real -with Ports closely at third on eight points.

Armed Forces goalless stalemate with Brikama on Wednesday gifted Real the presented offer to go top.

