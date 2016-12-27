Gambia: Another Fall for Gambia in FIFA Rankings

It's been a catalogue of up-and-downs for Gambia as the Scorpions took yet another fall, slipping off one place in FIFA's latest ranking.

Gauged based on countries active national teams participations in international competitions and test games, Gambia understandably dropped but surprisingly by one place with the Scorpions last kicking a ball in September against Cameroon.

Sang Ndong's charges occupy 175th position in the global standings.

In Africa, Gambia is 50th ahead of only Seychelles, Djibouti, Eritrea and Somalia -hardly footballing hot beds.

Senegal tops the table in the continent usurping African champions Ivory Coast who are now second. Tunisia is third, Egypt, fourth and Algeria fifth.

Argentina takes the first spot with Brazil second Germany third. Chile are fourth and Belgium fifth. France is 7th and England settling for 13th.