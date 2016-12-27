Gambia: The IEC Headquarters Still Guarded By PIU

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) Headquarters is still occupied by PIU personnel who would not let IEC staff and non-staff enter the premises.

The reporter who made an investigation about the issue found out that, on 20th December, armed soldiers and PIU personnel were out of sight but on December 22nd, 2016 some Police Intervention Unit (PIU) personnel were seen guarding the premises.

A PIU personnel who would not explain why they were there told this reporter that there is order from above that they should secure the premises and stop anyone from entering.

"I don't know the reason why we are told to guard the place and deny the IEC official from entering their own premises; and for some days they haven't reported", the PIU personnel noted.