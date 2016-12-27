Uganda: 2016 - Bankers Divided On Impact of Miserable Year

Photo: Gillian Nantume/Daily Monitor

Non-performing loans more than doubles to 7.7 %, Crane Bank sinks

As 2016 comes to an end, it is clear that it has been a year in which the banking industry choked on surging losses on the back of bad loans. One of the biggest banks; Crane Bank, suffered a capital wipe-out and the central bank took over its management. However, when The Independent listened to several top managers in the banking sector recently, it became clear that although they quote similar numbers, some view them differently.

Take Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile, the man who, as governor for the Bank of Uganda (BoU) for the last 16 years, has seen a fair share of tough years in the sector. He sounded in awe of 2016.

"We cannot deny that it has been a difficult year for the banking industry with very low asset growth, a sharp deterioration in asset quality and a decline in returns on equity," he told bankers on Nov.25 during their annual dinner in Kampala.

But Mutebile also appeared determined to keep sentiments under control. For example, although he said the key challenge was the rise in Non-Performing Loans (NPLs), he quoted lower numbers. He said NPLs swung from 3.8% of the total loans of commercial banks in September 2015 to 7.7 % in September 2016.

He also said that over the year to September 2016, commercial banks had to make provisions of Shs 345 billion for NPLs, which is double the amount, set aside in the previous 12 months.

These provisions, according to Mutebile squeezed profits, with average after tax returns on equity falling to 14.9% in the 12 months to September 2016 compared to 17.1% in the previous 12 months.

But Patrick Mweheire, the chief executive officer of Stanbic Bank; which is Uganda's largest bank by total assets, cites slightly higher figures. Mweheire also says the sector felt the pinch of a high interest rate environment creep.

He said 2016 was a difficult year mainly because "credit growth was essentially flat year-on-year". On Non-Performing Loans (NPL) he said they hit the 8-9% zone. That is almost two percentage points or 30% estimation higher than Mutebile's numbers - and sentiment.

"I believe NPL's are above Shs 900 billion at the moment for an industry that barely makes Shs 500 billion in profits per year. That is a concern."

That difference in inflection on the numbers is significant as it mirrors the gap in perception of the severity of crisis in the banking sector and the greater economy between the bureaucrats at Bank of Uganda and the trade floor operators.

Mweheire, for example, said credit growth slowed in 2016 and affected commercial banks' ability to grow their loans and advances.

He said that the GDP growth rate of 4.6% was simply not robust enough for the real economy to make major investments and that alone exacerbated to less industry profitability.

He added that the effects of South Sudan also came into play as several businesses lost 20%-30% of their revenues which was being exported.

Mweheire said NPLs were at the top of the cycle and this was to be expected because of a tightening monetary policy by BoU that increased the key policy lending rate -the central bank rate - five times. The policy rate increase led to increase in prime rates across the industry and affected affordability of loans.

But Mutebile is defensive. "The squeeze on bank profitability would have been much worse were it not for the fact that banks widened their net interest margins," he said. "The high interest rates which prevailed over the course of most of the last 12 months helped banks to recoup some of the losses they suffered as a result of bad debts."

Recovery starts?

In the end, it appears, it does not matter who is right or wrong on some of these issues and many banking sector managers are looking ahead instead.

That is the attitude of Clever Serumaga, the business development manager for Bank of Africa (BoA). He describes the year (2016) as a year of recovery from the negative after-effects of 2011-2013 bad performance.

Serumaga said BOA had at some point in 2011/2013 recorded 17%, the highest in the bank's history as NPLs for their loan book but moved quickly with new credit approaches which brought the number to 2.3% in 2016.

Similar to Serumaga, bankers that spoke to The Independent said they are implementing internal credit management systems by undertaking capacity building on loan processing and management by staff and borrowers and following closely sectors that banks' clients are involved in and advising them on loan repayment mechanisms.

The bankers said the financial institutions are also ensuring that borrowed funds are not diverted to other speculative sectors that yield business loses and affect loan repayments.

Serumaga said many of their clients always want quick wins and end up diverting borrowed funds to speculative

sectors like real estate, general trading with neighboring countries like South Sudan and offering services to government that has in the end made them unable to clear their loans as a result of hard economic environment.

"We have sensitisation workshops for most of our customers aimed at equipping them with knowledge to overcome these shocks," he said, "And that is why we have concentrated our lending to viable sectors like manufacturing, construction, and government securities."

Also many banks invested heavily in digital platforms during the year to migrate high volume but low value transactions from the branches onto their digital platforms.

They also embraced mobile money and added several payments to it so as not to lose out to mobile telephone companies inventing in new payment systems.

Mutebile's advice to banks in 2017

Mutebile too says the latest central bank data indicates that the sector could have passed the peak of NPLs in the banking system although value of NPLs fell by 6% between July and September. Mutebile said this is because of new credit approaches bankers are putting in place.

But, Mutebile told bankers, although there were signs of reducing NPLs in the market it is still too early to be very confident that NPLs were really on a downward trend.

He said that over the 12 months to September 2016, the value of loan applications rose, albeit at a relatively modest 7% compared to the previous 12 months, whereas the value of loans actually approved by banks fell marginally by 2%.

Players say that the main constraint to loan growth has been on the supply side of the credit market rather than on the demand side, with banks turning down loan applications because of concerns

about borrower creditworthiness or the realizable value of loan collateral, given the saturated state of the property market.

One of the banks most hit was Crane Bank. In November, BoU took over the management of Crane Bank following fast deterioration of its operational capital to almost half of the minimum capital requirement of Shs 25 billion.

The BoU officials cited its NPLs, which had risen to more than 20% of the bank's total loan portfolio posing a big risk to the entire performance of the sector and the economy in particular.

Mutebile said banks need to strengthen their credit management to mitigate credit risks. One of the areas which need to be addressed is that of currency mismatches, he said.

Foreign currency loans account for 43% of total bank loans, but the majority of borrowers operate businesses in the non-traded goods. This means that even if borrowers of foreign currency loans which operate in non-traded sectors price their output in dollars, as many owners of commercial property do, they are still vulnerable to shifts in the real exchange rate, because their customers do not earn dollars. The foreign exchange rate depreciation raises the real value of dollar denominated loan repayments but it does not enhance the capacity of nontraded goods businesses to earn more income. Mutebile said banks should restrict foreign exchange lending to companies which sell their output on the global market rather than the domestic economy, such as exporters.

In general, banks must be careful in evaluating the capacity of the prospective borrower to continue servicing a loan in the event of plausible shocks to revenue streams or debt servicing costs.

Mutebile also said he hopes that high operating costs for banks will gradually reduce to enable interest rates go down and ably manage stubborn NPLs.

BoU reports indicates that the annual operating costs as a percent of average bank assets are as still as high, or more than, 7% than they were 10 years ago.

As a percentage of their earning assets, reports indicate that the banks' operating costs average nearly 11%. As a result, these costs have to be recovered from the interest rate spread and noninterest income hence leading to higher interest rate spreads in the country averaging over 23% year-on-year.

Mutebile said, however, the central bank is encouraged that the high interest regime is cooling off and commercial banks are matching the declines in the policy rate. He said he was happy with the new credit approaches in the market, which he said were already yielding good returns.

