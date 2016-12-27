27 December 2016

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Unicef Applauds Journalists in Kebbi State for Effective Coverage of Health Care Service

By Ahmed Idris

Birnin Kebbi — Following the collaboration between United Nations Children and Education Foundation (UNICEF), Kebbi State Primary Health Care Development (KSPHCD) and media houses recently, journalists in Kebbi State have been applauded for the effective coverage of the health care service delivery in the state.

Giving the commendation at the end of the year over-view of media activities in the state held at the state's Ministry of Health, Public Relation officer (PRO) in charge of KSPHCD, Garba Mohammed Yeldu, said the synergy between the two organisations and the media in the state has reduced a lot of problems facing the health institution.

He then urged the two agencies to continue to support the media to reduce the challenges of the health institution and bring sanity to health care service delivery in the state.

In his response, the consultant in charge of Gwandu UNIICEF office, Mr. Magani Sulieman Magani, thanked the media houses for using their media to draw attention to challenges of the health institution.

He, therefore, assured the media that UNICEF was ready to partner with them to achieve their target and ensure the effective coverage of the health sector.

