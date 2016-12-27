Kenya: Turkana Senator Munyes Vows to Support Controversial Election Laws

Nairobi — Turkana Senator John Munyes has declared he is going to support the vote on controversial election laws at Wednesday's special sitting convened by speaker Ekwee Ethuro.

Speaking in Turkwell, Munyes said it is only through passing amendments in the bill that voters and politicians will get maximum satisfaction when it comes to vote counting in next year's General Election.

He indicated that in Turkana, only few parts have mobile network coverage and this can greatly hamper electronic relaying of results.

Munyes was elected on a Ford Kenya ticket but now supports Jubilee.

At the same time, Kacheliba Member of Parliament Mark Lomunukol took the opportunity to request CORD leader Raila Odinga to reconsider his stance of planning mass protests in January.

The MP said Odinga should explore dialogue as an alternative and engage President Uhuru Kenyatta on how to handle the contentious bill.

He indicated that going to the streets was unnecessary as it could lead to loss of lives.

Turkana South Member of Parliament James Lomenen echoed the sentiments and alluded that the Opposition was afraid of defeat and that is why they did not want the manual counting of votes.