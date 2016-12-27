Kenya: Maasai Leaders Say John Keen's Death a Blow to the Community

Politicians from Maa speaking counties have put their political differences aside to pay tribute to veteran politician John Keen who died on Christmas Day, aged 90, at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.

Mr Keen's death is the second high profile demise to befall the Maasai community in 2016 after the passing on of former Heritage minister and defender of Maasai rights, William ole Ntimama, in September.

Narok Governor Samuel ole Tunai led other leaders to condole the family, saying death has snatched the Maasai community yet another mentor after the death of Mr Ntimama four Months ago.

Kajiado Governor David Nkedianye, MPs Elijah Memusi (Kajiado Central) Moitalel ole Kenta (Narok North), Lemanken Aramat (Narok East), Korei Lemein (Narok South), Gideon Konchella (Kilgoris) and Kajiado politician Oliver Seki sent condolence messages to the family and the people of Kajiado.

Others were MPs Patrick Ntutu (Narok West), Mathew Lempurkel (Laikipia North), Peris Tobiko (Kajiado East), and Johana Ngeno (Emurua Dikirr).

Mr John Keen served as the MP for Kajiado North for over ten years and also served as an assistant minister in former President Daniel arap Moi's government.

Governor Tunai said the death of Mr Keen is a blow to the Maasai community and the country as whole.

"We used to consult Mzee [on] leadership issues and the history of the community. It is very painful to lose him,' said Mr Tunai.

Mr Kenta described the late Keen as a man who fiercely defended the rights of African people during the colonial times and championed for the rights of the Maa community after independence.

"A distinguished leader and man of honour has dwelt in our midst, and is now departed. John Keen lived an honourable life and through deeds of unparalleled example, he has left an indelible mark to all those who knew him personally, and the many others who were touched by his acts of kindness and generosity," said Mr Kenta.

The Kajiado governor on his part recalled the late Keen as a family man whose affection, counsel and generosity benefited many including his immediate family and constituents.

"We mourn the death of a father to many, a grandfather and friend whose affection and counsel will remain with us forever," said Mr Nkedianye.