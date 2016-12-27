Kenya: Student Electrocuted By Window Grills Connected to Power Illegally

Nairobi — An 18 year-old student died on Monday morning after she was electrocuted at Kariokor shopping centre in Kieni East within Nyeri County.

Edith Mukiri died after touching window grills that were connected to electricity illegally for security purposes by a controversial businessman who operates a shop and a posho mill in the area.

Edith had travelled from Meru to celebrate Christmas festivities with her sister who lives in the area.

Irate area residents demanded the police to speed up their investigations and arrest the suspect.