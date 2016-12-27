Kenya: John Keen to Be Buried Friday in Namanga

Nairobi — The late veteran politician John Keen will be buried on Friday this week at his Namanga home.

Speaking to the reporters at Keen's homestead on Karen on Monday, Kajiado West Member of Parliament Moses ole Sakuda stated that the late patriarch wished to be buried as fast as possible.

"In fact, he even indicated that he wanted the funeral just the next day. However because of logistical challenges, it was not possible so the family has requested that we lay him to rest on Friday at his Namanga home," he said.

Sakuda stated that before burial, Keen will be accorded the full Maasai rites as per his request while he was still alive.

"On Thursday, the Maasai rites will be conducted for him and this involves the slaughtering of a bull land all that," he said.

The Kajiado West legislator indicated that a memorial service will be conducted for the late politician on Wednesday at his Karen home.

"It will be important for us to have a memorial service for those friends who will not be able to travel to Namanga. There will be an inter-denominational service here at Karen on Wednesday and 9am so that those friends can also have an opportunity to say good bye to our great dad," he explained.

He further outlined the lessons learned from Keen who emphasised the need for leaders to put their communities first.

"If I start talking about the lessons learned from him, there are many. One of the things that Hon John Keen has always taught us upcoming politicians is that we need to put the interests of the community above all else," he said.

On Sunday, President Uhuru Kenyatta led other leaders in offering condolences to Keen's family saying few Kenyans can claim a life of such courage, sacrifice, or achievement.

He said once independence was won, Keen represented Kajiado North in Parliament with distinction, and also served in the Cabinet.

He said with his death, Kenya had lost a man who fought for our liberty, and a patriot who served Kenya selflessly.

Keen was recently in the news when the High Court rejected an attempt to subject him to a DNA test in a paternity case.