Kenya: Police in Mombasa Arrest Four Most Wanted Criminals, Recover Marijuana and Crude Weapons

Four suspects in the list of most wanted criminals in Mombasa County have been arrested while in possession of 11 rolls of bhang, a toy pistol, pangas, knives, iron bars and other dangerous items.

One of the suspects is out on a Sh500,000 bond after he was charged on an earlier crime linked to terrorism.

According to the officer in charge of Mombasa County security Waziri Sudi Mzee, the suspects were arrested by officers from the county inspectorate between midnight and 1am on Christmas Day as they were planning to commit a crime.

"We got a tip off that a gang of suspected criminals whom we had been hunting down was spotted around Buxtan.

"We mobilised our security team which was on patrol and they pursued the unmarked matatu they were in," he said during a press briefing at the Tudor inspectorate headquarters.

BELOW I8

After some chase, the matatu was blocked at Mzizima and the occupants jumped out and disappeared into the dark while four were arrested.

Mr Mzee said the suspects are aged between 14 and 18 years and belong to various criminal gangs which terrorise residents in different estates.

He said that security has been intensified during the festive season which has seen a surge of visitors from upcountry go for holidays to Mombasa and the Coast.

Meanwhile, police sources said security agencies are tracking a gang of 35 suspected criminals terrorising residents at night in Mombasa.

Mombasa County Commissioner Evans Achoki gave a stern warning before Christmas that all the gang members will be hunted down and arrested.

He assured all visitors of a safe festive season in the county.

He said that security has been enhanced in all places frequented by revellers including shopping malls, beaches, hotels, bus stages and markets.