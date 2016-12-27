26 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Eastern Cape Ambulance Stoned On Christmas Day

The Eastern Cape Department of Health is speaking to rural community elders after an ambulance was stoned on Christmas Day.

Department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said paramedics had been responding to a report of an assault in a rural area near Mount Ayliff and had stopped to ask some youths for directions.

"A problem we face in the rural areas is that none of the houses are numbered. The medics stopped to ask for directions, and the people they asked then requested a lift," he said.

"The paramedics explained that it was not possible to give them a lift, and then they stoned the ambulance, damaging the glass at the rear of the vehicle," Kupelo added

He said that officials would now engage community elders on the issue.

"The problem is that now this vehicle is out of commission, and then it begins to affect service delivery during this critical time," he said.

Source: News24

