South Africa: 214 Christmas Babies Born in Gauteng

About 214 babies - 93 girls and 121 boys - were born in Gauteng on Christmas day, Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu confirmed.

"There can be nothing as fulfilling than bringing a new life on this earth, we wish them a long and healthy life and remember to take good care of your babies and ensure that they receive the necessary immunizations available for free at all public health facilities to prevent ailments affecting mostly children," Mahlangu said in a statement on Monday.

Mahlangu also called upon parents to ensure the safety of their children during the festive season.

She also thanked the efforts of healthcare workers who have been hard at work.

"I really appreciate the efforts of all healthcare workers during this festive period, while others are home resting, they are hard at work."

Mahlangu said Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic hospital delivered 52 babies - 23 girls and 30 boys, with two set of twins.

In Tembisa hospital, 26 babies were born which includes 10 girls and 16 boys. Rahima Moosa delivered 20 babies, 12 girls and eight boys. Leratong Hospital delivered 18 babies, 10 girls and eight boys, she said.

Kalafong Tertiary Hospital delivered 16 babies - seven girls and nine boys. George Mukhari Academic Hospital delivered 12 babies, two girls and 10 boys.

Other hospitals account for 9 and fewer babies, she said.

Source: News24